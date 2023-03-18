 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Harden out tonight vs Pacers

The Sixers will be without their star point guard in Indiana Saturday night.

By Josh Grieb
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The 76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker in Indiana Saturday. With tonight’s game being the second game of a back-to-back, Harden is being listed out with injury rest and recovery. Tucker has been dealing with a slew of nagging injuries all season, so you can apparently add ankle soreness to the list.

Surprisingly, Jalen McDaniels was listed as available after missing the last two games with a right hip contusion. McDaniels started and had his best game as a Sixer the last time these teams met, scoring 20 points along with eight rebounds and a steal in a 147-143 Sixers victory.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers