James Harden out tonight vs Pacers

The 76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker in Indiana Saturday. With tonight’s game being the second game of a back-to-back, Harden is being listed out with injury rest and recovery. Tucker has been dealing with a slew of nagging injuries all season, so you can apparently add ankle soreness to the list.

Injury update from the Sixers: James Harden (injury recovery) is out for tonight’s game at Indiana on the second night of a back to back. P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is also out, while Jalen McDaniels’ status is still TBD. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) March 18, 2023

Surprisingly, Jalen McDaniels was listed as available after missing the last two games with a right hip contusion. McDaniels started and had his best game as a Sixer the last time these teams met, scoring 20 points along with eight rebounds and a steal in a 147-143 Sixers victory.