Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid continues scoring tear against Hornets

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 23

James Harden - 17

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

Jalen McDaniels - 1

While you were watching March Madness, the Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Charlotte Hornets, winning comfortably, 121-82. This game had a similar script to their recent victories, trading baskets early on before putting their foot down and never looking back in the third quarter. The home stretch of their schedule is brutal, so taking care of business in these next few games is key. Let’s dive into tonight’s Bell Ringer:

Joel Embiid: 38 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, + 26

Embiid’s been on a tear since the calendar year turned, and he put up the numbers you’d expect against a lesser opponent. The Hornets have several intriguing young big men, albeit very inexperienced. Funny enough, he started off this game shooting just 1 of 4. It didn’t take long before Embiid found his groove and made everyone look silly, putting up 24 points and six rebounds on 71.4 percent shooting in the first half alone. Like most nights, Embiid got where he wanted when he wanted; even hitting some ridiculous circus shots that you can see below. The Sixers went up big in the third quarter, allowing their franchise player to rest for the entire fourth quarter. The MVP train is full steam ahead, and this is yet another box score you can add to his compelling case.

Embiid’s touch around the rim is absurd pic.twitter.com/WRkt9v9XhA — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) March 17, 2023

James Harden: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, +25

Harden’s fifth triple-double of the season! He didn’t dominate this game with scoring, but the Sixers didn’t need him to put up 20 against a tanking Hornets team. Outside of scoring, Harden was instrumental in every other area. Much like the Cavs game, and their recent victories, he was a stellar playmaker and kept the offense humming consistently through the first three quarters. The Sixers have been staggering Harden alongside the bench unit, and it led to good results yet again. Harden did what he needed to do for the Sixers to comfortably win against a poor opponent.

It’s truly unbelievable how good the James Harden & Joel Embiid 2-man game has become… Harden has never had easier assists & Embiid has never had easier buckets. What a time to be alive.



pic.twitter.com/w1bXRDTE8p — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 17, 2023

Tobias Harris: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, +12

I’m happy to nominate Tobias Harris for a Bell Ringer; he’s been struggling mightily as of late. The Sixers got Harris involved early, giving him plenty of touches. If it wasn’t for some early foul trouble, he probably would’ve put up an even better stat line than the one you see above. Harris scored efficiently, hitting 7 of his 11 attempts from the field. Even better, he took five shots from three, hitting three of them. The Sixers will need Harris to be the best version of himself he can be alongside Harden & Embiid, and getting him back into a groove ahead of the postseason will be crucial. Let’s hope he can build on this solid outing.