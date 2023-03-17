SB Nation Reacts: Voters trust Georges Niang most among Sixers’ non-De’Anthony Melton bench options

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Philadelphia’s bench is in an interesting spot. De’Anthony Melton’s floor-spacing, defensive playmaking and rebounding render him a consistent presence who can close games in certain matchups and handle a big minutes load. The rest of the bench rotation is more specialized. The Sixers’ starting unit is quite good. They enjoy a plus-14.4 in the 565 possessions the current starting five has shared together. That’s important ahead of the postseason, as is finding three or four more players to see the floor and provide useful minutes.

Obviously, Melton can be one of those four. Behind him, the options are a bit dicier, but participants of a recent survey dubbed Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Jalen McDaniels the most trustworthy choices. Niang took home the crown, with Milton and McDaniels close on his heels.

Niang’s lack of mobility and rebounding issues are cause for concern, but he’s a dynamite shooter (41.4 percent beyond the arc this year) who’s grown a bit attacking off the bounce. His quick release and versatile shooting complement Joel Embiid and James Harden aptly. Milton’s on- and off-ball duality can provide a boost. McDaniels’ point-of-attack defense, finishing and rebounding address areas of need. It’ll be worth monitoring how this all shapes up when the playoffs arrive next month.

