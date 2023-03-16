Jalen McDaniels questionable for Friday’s Hornets-Sixers game

Jalen McDaniels is listed as questionable for Friday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The 25-year-old forward missed Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a right hip contusion he suffered on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. He exited that game in the first half and never returned.

McDaniels is the only Sixer mentioned on the injury report aside from Mac McClung and Louis King, who are on assignment in the G League. In 13 games with the Sixers, he’s averaging 6.1 points (59 percent true shooting) and 3.5 rebounds.

If McDaniels does miss Friday’s outing, his Charlotte homecoming will be delayed until next season, at the earliest. The Hornets selected him 52nd overall in the 2019 Draft and he spent 3.5 seasons with the franchise before being dealt to Philadelphia ahead of last month’s trade deadline.

The Sixers and Hornets will tip off around 7 p.m. EST on Friday as the Sixers aim for their seventh consecutive victory.