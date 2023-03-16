Lonzo Ball to undergo third knee surgery, could miss all of 2023-24 NBA season

According to multiple reports, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo his third knee surgery of the past 14 months and is expected to be sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 NBA season. It’s also possible he misses the entire year. He’s already been ruled out for the duration of 2022-23. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, 2022.

“The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that “there are concerns about Ball’s ability to resume his career and hopes that this surgery — which could cost Ball another full season away — will give him a pathway to play again.”

In 33 games a season ago, the 25-year-old guard averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. He also shot 42.3 percent beyond the arc on more seven attempts per night. Chicago was 27-13 and first in the East before he missed the rest of the year.