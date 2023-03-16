Which of these Sixers bench players do you trust the most going into the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Outside of De’Anthony Melton, the Sixers’ bench often feels like a revolving door of reliability. Some nights, the rangy, high-flying defense of Paul Reed and Jalen McDaniels headline the efforts for the reserve group. Other nights, like Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the offensive punch of Georges Niang and Shake Milton lead the way.

Most of the season, head coach Doc Rivers has adhered to a 10-man rotation. Against certain opponents, he’s trimmed it to eight or nine players. He’ll almost certainly do the same when the playoffs arrive. The Sixers’ top six of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker seems solidified. Obviously, Tucker’s minutes can ebb and flow, too.

But beyond that group, the best options for Philadelphia are likely more matchup-based. So, with only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs begin, which of the Sixers’ four bench players behind Melton do you trust the most? Let us know!