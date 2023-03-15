Ja Morant suspended for Grizzlies’ next three games, eligible to return March 20

The NBA announced Wednesday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has received an eight-game suspension without pay “for conduct detrimental to the league. The discipline is in response to Morant’s live streaming of a video on March 4 in which he is holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub.”

The suspension is retroactive, which means the five games Morant has already missed following the Grizzlies’ March 3 loss apply to the suspension. He will be eligible to return on March 20 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The league conducted an investigation from Morant’s March 4 Instagram Live broadcast and “did not conclude that the gun issued belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on the matter, which can be found at the bottom of the press release below.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OhNwWzj9zU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 15, 2023

The Grizzlies will be without Morant for at least their next three games against the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.