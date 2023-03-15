 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja Morant suspended for Grizzlies’ next three games, eligible to return March 20

The fourth-year guard hasn’t played since March 3.

By Jackson Frank
Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Wednesday afternoon that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has received an eight-game suspension without pay “for conduct detrimental to the league. The discipline is in response to Morant’s live streaming of a video on March 4 in which he is holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub.”

The suspension is retroactive, which means the five games Morant has already missed following the Grizzlies’ March 3 loss apply to the suspension. He will be eligible to return on March 20 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The league conducted an investigation from Morant’s March 4 Instagram Live broadcast and “did not conclude that the gun issued belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on the matter, which can be found at the bottom of the press release below.

The Grizzlies will be without Morant for at least their next three games against the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

