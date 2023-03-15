Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Cavaliers: first half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Mar 15, 2023, 7:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Cavaliers: first half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers When: 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH Watch: ESPN Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Ja Morant suspended for Grizzlies’ next three games, eligible to return March 20 Seeding and MVP implications abound as Embiid heads to Cleveland, then Steph takes on Kawhi in L.A. Sixers begin road trip in Cleveland looking for 6th straight win Joel Embiid pulling closer and closer to Nikola Jokic in MVP betting odds Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels out for contest vs. Cavaliers The Ringer ranks Joel Embiid the 6th-best player in NBA ‘right now’ Loading comments...
