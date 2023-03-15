Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels out for contest vs. Cavaliers

Initially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, Jalen McDaniels is now out, according to the team.

McDaniels exited Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards with a right hip contusion after being bumped by Washington’s Deni Avdija. He did not return to that contest.

McDaniels time in a Sixers’ jersey is just getting started after Philadelphia acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in the four-team trade that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

He has recently shown promise as an athletic boost to the bench unit and posted a 20-point, eight-rebound stat line in his recent first start for the squad. In 13 appearances, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. Danuel House Jr. could see an uptick in minutes with McDaniels sidelined.

The 45-22 Sixers are set to tip off in 44-27 Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight on ESPN.