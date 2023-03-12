Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid, Sixers make quick work of Wizards

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 21

James Harden - 17

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

Jalen McDaniels - 1

Ah, it’s always nice when the Sixers get a comfortable win.

Joel Embiid only had to play three quarters as the Sixers cruised against the WIzards, 112-93, Sunday night. This was one of the Sixers’ better two-way performances of the season. They held Washington to 40.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three. The trio of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma — who are all averaging over 20 points a game — shot a combined 13 of 41 (31 percent).

Embiid’s monster third quarter was followed by an outstanding run from a James Harden-plus-bench unit that put the game out of reach. We even got see Dewayne Dedmon’s debut and some Jaden Springer minutes.

Alright, let’s talk Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 34 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

Well, this one wasn’t nearly as dramatic as Friday night’s win, but Embiid was still mighty impactful.

The big man started 0 of 3, but then went on to make 12 of his next 18 shots. This was another one of those nights where it felt like Embiid barely broke a sweat offensively. He did a lot of his damage in the midrange and continues to live at the free throw line (10 of 12).

It was even more noticeable how good Embiid was on the defensive end. His help defense was outstanding as he was allowed to roam while guarding Daniel Gafford. It’s still amazing how many possessions Embiid will get switched on to a perimeter player like Beal and lock them up. It’s not something you want him doing 40 minutes a game, but it’s part of what makes him so special. As Embiid goes so goes the Sixers’ defense (and offense, really).

James Harden: 18 points, 14 assists, 3 of 7 on threes

At this point the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll feels like stealing. Harden’s timing and vision as a passer combined with Embiid’s deadly midrange jumper and size and strength to finish through traffic ... it’s a near-impossible action to stop.

And it’s so fun when Harden gets the timing on these drop passes right.

your friendly reminder that @JoelEmbiid and @JHarden13 lead the league in PPG and APG. pic.twitter.com/IGQifYWMdv — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 12, 2023

While his work with Embiid was important, it was his run with a bench-heavy unit to start the fourth quarter that put the game away. Harden was a maestro in helping push the Sixers’ lead over 20. He put a hell of a cap on a fine evening for the Sixers.

TYRESE'S CELLY FROM THE BENCH WE'RE SCREAMING!!! pic.twitter.com/6JuzVVEuQf — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 13, 2023

De’Anthony Melton: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks

Melton had been struggling a bit. Doc Rivers recently moved him back to the bench and put the then-struggling Tyrese Maxey back in the starting lineup. The move has certainly worked out quite well for Maxey, but Melton has quietly been really good over his last two games.

Tonight was a perfect example of why Melton earned the nickname Mr. Do Something. He was great defensively on Beal, he went 3 of 5 from deep and stuffed the stat sheet with rebounds and assists. Melton’s versatility and ability to do a little bit of everything are huge for the Sixers.