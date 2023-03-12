Jalen McDaniels (right hip contusion) exits game vs. Wizards and will not return

Sixers wing Jalen McDaniels exited Sunday’s game against the Wizards with a right hip contusion and did not return.

Early in the second quarter, McDaniels went up for a midrange shot and was bumped by Washington’s Deni Avdija. A foul was called and McDaniels appeared to be in discomfort. He went to the line and made both free throws, but De’Anthony Melton took a foul soon after to get McDaniels off the floor. The 25-year-old went straight back to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game as the second half began.

McDaniels, acquired in the trade that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, has given the Sixers’ bench a nice boost. The hope in acquiring McDaniels is that he would offer more two-way play than Thybulle. Thus far, the results have been promising. The bench unit looks much longer and more athletic with the likes of McDaniels and Paul Reed.

We’ll update this post with any more information on McDaniels’ injury.