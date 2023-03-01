Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid-less Sixers knock off Miami Heat with ease

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 19

James Harden - 16

Tyrese Maxey - 10

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

The Sixers took advantage of their quick chance at redemption against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, defeating the Heat 119-96 in the second leg of the home-and-home.

The Sixers were without leader Joel Embiid, who was out for Wednesday’s contest with foot soreness, shifting Tyrese Maxey back into the starting lineup. Maxey and Tobias Harris both jumped out to quick starts for the Sixers, helping Philadelphia stay within striking distance of the Heat early. A 32-10 run in the second put the Sixers on top and some good defense helped them build their lead to 18 points at halftime.

The Heat inched back within 11 at one point in the third but the Sixers locked down on defense to build their lead back up to 19 by the end of the frame. From there, the Sixers were able to extend and hold their lead, even earning a few minutes of rest for the starters in this first night of a back-to-back.

The Sixers are back tomorrow night when they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on their turf.

This was a well-rounded effort from the Sixers across the starters and the bench, but only one can be the Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tyrese Maxey: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

Maxey was slotted into the starting five with Embiid out, and he took advantage of having much more space on the floor with the starters than he usually has alongside the all-bench lineups he has been in recently. Maxey hit three triples in the first to help keep the Sixers within striking distance early, leading the team with 10 points in the frame. The young guard cooled off a bit in the second but ramped back up in the third with 4-for-6 shooting from the floor including a triple and one insane and-one finish. He finished this one with a game-leading 27 points including four triples, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Tobias Harris: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Harris has been struggling as of late, especially in the last 10 games, but produced early and often in this one. Harris shot 3-for-4 from the floor in the first including one triple for 7 points, trailing only Maxey in the frame for the Sixers and looked aggressive driving to the rim. He continued to produce efficiently throughout Wednesday’s contest, shooting 7-for-11 from the floor including two triples for his 18 points. He also had six rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

James Harden: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

Harden got off to a bit of a slow start in the first frame by his standards but ramped up quickly in the second, hitting back-to-back threes, driving into the paint, and drawing fouls. He led the Sixers at halftime with 17 points. He may not have had double-digit dimes, but he was still hitting his now familiar Hail Mary passes down the court in transition and creating plays for his teammates with five assists. He finished Wednesday’s contest with 23 points including four triples, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Paul Reed: 16 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks

Reed was a breath of fresh air as far as aggression on the glass for the Sixers, something they desperately need and often sincerely lack. In his first 10 minutes on the floor, Reed grabbed six rebounds, three on the defensive end, and put up 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the floor. Reed continued his excellent performance with tough defense on Jimmy Butler in the third, staying on the floor and forcing some tough misses out of the former Sixer as well as locking down last year’s Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro. Paul finished with 16 points off the bench shooting 7-for-10 from the floor. He also set a new season and career high for rebounds with 14 boards, nine on the defensive end.