Sixers’ Joel Embiid officially out vs. Heat

Update, 7:07 p.m.: Joel Embiid is officially out.

The Philadelphia 76ers downgraded Joel Embiid’s status ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Miami Heat. He’s questionable with left foot soreness.

Over the past few weeks, Embiid has been a frequently listed player on the injury report. His status hasn’t affected his availability much at all — he hasn’t missed a game since Jan. 8. Factor in a back-to-back, and there’s an argument that he’s due for a rest night. The Sixers will fly out to Dallas tomorrow to face the Mavericks. Between now and the end of the season, the Sixers have five remaining back-to-backs.

As you all know, the Sixers have the most difficult remaining schedule in the league. The playoffs are on the horizon, and keeping Joel Embiid and James Harden healthy is crucial if they have any hope of making noise.

The Sixers listed four other players on the injury report: Dewayne Dedmon, Mac McClung, Louis King, and Jaden Springer. Dedmon is the only Sixer on the report with an actual injury; he’s out with hip soreness. McClung, King, and Springer are all on G League assignments.

For Miami, Kyle Lowry, Omer Yurtseven, and Nikola Jovic have been ruled out of tonight’s game. Kevin Love and Max Strus, both whom started in their last game, are probable with a knee hyperextension and ankle soreness, respectively.

The Sixers kick off the front end of their back-to-back at 7:30 PM EST.