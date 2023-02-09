Sixers trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers; team acquires Jalen McDaniels from Hornets

The Sixers have traded two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and have acquired Charlotte Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels and multiple second-round picks as part of a three-team deal, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. A source adds there could be more “moving parts” in the trade.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report was the first to report Thybulle moving on to Portland. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers’ acquisition of McDaniels. Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice was the first to report on the picks.

Framework as I understand it:



PHI: McDaniels, 2029 POR 2nd, 2024 NYK 2nd



CHA: 2023 2nd (likely their own back)



POR: Thybulle — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 9, 2023

Thybulle, who was acquired in a draft night trade with the Boston Celtics in 2019, had a roller-coaster run in Philadelphia. His defensive impact was obvious from his rookie season, but his offensive deficiencies doomed him during multiple postseason runs.

McDaniels, 25, is a versatile 6-foot-9 forward that should add size, length and athleticism to the Sixers’ bench. For his career, he is a much better shooter than Thybulle, but is hitting just 32.2 percent of his threes this season.

There’s no easy way to segue from a discussion of the basketball merits of a trade to this, but it also needs to be mentioned and acknowledged that McDaniels admitted to “using his phone to film [two women] performing intimate acts without their permission and sharing the video with friends” while in high school. While there were no criminal charges, McDaniels did confess to doing so after the two victims filed a civil suit against him.

Per The San Diego Union Tribune:

But King County Superior Court compelled him to address the women’s accusations line by line, and earlier this week he admitted in court documents that he recorded both alleged videos, shared them with “a small group of friends,” deleted them “shortly thereafter” and has “sincerely apologized (to both women) for the conduct.”

More coming ...