Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Celtics: first half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Feb 8, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Celtics: first half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 7:30 p.m. EST Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts Watch: ESPN Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers-Celtics: second half thread Sixers former ‘leading target’ Jarred Vanderbilt lands with LeBron James, Lakers in blockbuster ESPN Double Header: a Sixers-Celtics showdown, then Kyrie Irving makes Mavs debut vs. Clips Looking at 5 ‘discount’ wings that could fit the Sixers Report: A ‘third of the league’ looking into Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle Sixers continue road trip against rival Celtics Loading comments...
Loading comments...