What’s causing the Sixers’ recent blown leads?

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers went 2-2. In their two losses, they held leads as big as 21 each time before falling by double-digits. Both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks quickly extinguished those massive deficits, thanks in part to big second halves (among other things).

Those weren’t the only instances of the Sixers surrendering sizable leads this year either. So, we’re asking all of you to determine what’s primarily behind this issue. Let us know what you think by participating in the poll. And if your answer is different or more nuanced than what the poll allows, feel free to take to the comment section as well!