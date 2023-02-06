Report: Furkan Korkmaz requests trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported on Monday that Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

This is actually the second time Furk’s requested out. OG fans will remember he asked out in the 2018-19 season, when he wasn’t getting any playing time. He eventually got an opportunity, and excelled in his role. He re-upped with the team on a short-term, low-pay contract, before earning a three-year deal worth $15 million.

He’s in the second year of that three-year contract, and he’s completely fallen out of the rotation. The Sixers’ wing rotation has been a revolving door with Danuel House Jr. underproducing, and we have yet to see him play legitimate minutes. Korkmaz has averaged 10.2 minutes per game, which is his lowest since his rookie season.

Pompey reached out to several people on this report, including Korkmaz who “would not confirm nor deny [the trade request].” Pompey’s sources said that “Korkmaz was informed the Sixers will try to package him in a deal.”

Korkmaz has little to no value at this point, outside of being salary filler in a potential trade. Korkmaz’s salary, $5 million for this season, is the sixth-biggest on the team. The Sixers could package him, along with Matisse Thybulle and/or House, and get a player making more than $10 million dollars — and potentially land a contributor.

The deadline is only a few days away, so we’ll see if Korkmaz’s request is actually met this time.