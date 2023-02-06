SB Nation Reacts: Fans want Sixers to prioritize backup center at trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

For almost the entirety of Joel Embiid’s tenure as a Sixer, the backup center spot has been a point of consternation among fans. Philadelphia’s historically had considerable trouble surviving while its superstar center rests. That hasn’t changed in 2023 and is exacerbated by head coach Doc Rivers’ allegiance to all-bench lineups. Montrezl Harrell is struggling mightily as of late. Paul Reed’s largely been out of the rotation, though did see some run during Sunday’s loss against the New York Knicks.

Ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, the majority of fans are most hoping to see an upgrade at backup center, according to a recent survey. Another 26 percent of voters wants the front office to prioritize adding wing depth. The final 21 percent simply wishes that any move bolsters an inconsistent defense, regardless of what the deal actually looks like.

