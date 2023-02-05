Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers road win streak ended by Knicks

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 15

James Harden - 14

Tyrese Maxey - 7

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

The Sixers’ eight-game win streak on the road was cut short Sunday evening as they fell 108-97 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers were able to jump out to a quick double-digit lead in the first thanks to the early offensive contributions of Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker. No, seriously. P.J. Tucker too. He scored seven points in the first frame. The Sixers’ ball movement was good thanks to James Harden, and the Knicks couldn’t shoot for most of the first, everything looked good for the Sixers — then the bench unit came in. The Sixers’ offense grinded to a halt toward the end of the first just as the Knicks began to heat up, and what was once a 20-point Sixers lead turned into a nearly-level score just a few minutes into the second. Philadelphia led by just two headed into the break.

It stayed competitive and close throughout the third as Sixers fans were treated to yet another game that would come down to the final frame. A few sloppy turnovers from Philadelphia led to a 10-0 New York run that put the Knicks on top. The Sixers kept it relatively close, but shooting just 3-for-16 from the floor and being out-rebounded by the Knicks in the fourth meant Philadelphia were never able to close the gap. It was the Knicks’ first win at home this season when trailing going into the final frame.

Six members of the Sixers scored in double-digits, but this was hardly anyone’s standout game. However, there must be a Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 31 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 5 turnovers

Embiid, as per usual, was the Sixers’ main offensive force especially in the first half of this one. He was aggressive in the paint early, drawing fouls for seven trips to the free throw line en route to an 11-point opening frame. He struggled shooting from the floor throughout, just 4-for-10 in the first half and 6-for-16 overall, but still led the Sixers in scoring at the break with 18 points and at the final whistle with 30 points. It didn’t hurt that he shot 18-for-19 from the charity stripe. Embiid also led Philadelphia in boards with 14, but was noticeably lacking in the effort department rebounding towards the end of the game. He was not immune from the Sixers’ sloppiness also, with five turnovers in this one. Regardless, he finished with a 31-point, 14-rebound double-double.

James Harden: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 block, 2 turnovers

Harden was, as he has been for most of the season, absolutely crucial in the ball movement for the Sixers throughout this one. He found multiple opportunities to take advantage of the Knicks weak transition defense with accurate full-court passes while also battling out of traps and double teams to find open teammates for 10 dimes by halftime. It wasn’t his best night scoring-wise, shooting just 4-for-11 from the floor for 12 points, but he did make some crucial buckets in the fourth as the Sixers were attempting to level the score before things got out of hand. He finished with a 12-point, 12-assist double-double.

De’Anthony Melton: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Melton was on target from long range from the start in this one, sinking 3-of-4 from beyond the arc for his nine first-half points. He continued to contribute in the second half on both ends of the floor, even getting aggressive going into the paint to tack on more points. He ended up shooting 5-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the line for his 14 points. He also pulled in three rebounds and had three assists while continuing to be a strong defensive force for the Sixers.

the bank is open on sunday. pic.twitter.com/pTsjSwzmbw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 5, 2023