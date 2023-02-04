Report: Hawks join list of teams interested in Matisse Thybulle

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just days away, and while the Sixers aren't involved in any major rumors, names like Matisse Thybulle continue to appear.

According to Marc Stein, the latest team to enter the mix of teams interested in Thybulle is the Hawks.

According to @TheSteinLine, the Hawks are also interested in Matisse Thybulle.



"I don’t know that the Hawks will be the ultimate landing spot," he writes, "but ... the prospect of Thybulle getting traded before Thursday's buzzer is very real."https://t.co/FagWFxakcj — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) February 4, 2023

Thybulle has long popped up in trade rumors, and that's been no different this season. Ahead of this year's deadline, he's already been connected to a few teams, including the Kings and Warriors.

We shouldn't be waiting too much longer now to find out whether the Sixers will flip Thybulle. For now, the main trade story to follow for the team is whether they land a new backup big man. It's the same old flaw we've been familiar with far too often throughout Joel Embiid's career, but it really feels like a reliable, solid defensive backup center is the one main piece the Sixers are missing now. Montrezl Harrell simply can't cut it in that regard, and the younger Paul Reed clearly doesn't have the trust of Doc Rivers to play consistent minutes and develop.

Potentially bringing back Andre Drummond seems like one possibility, while Jarred Vanderbilt is good enough to be the team’s top target. As Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports has reported, “Vanderbilt has been described by league personnel as a leading target in Philadelphia’s quest to fortify its frontcourt reserves behind Joel Embiid.” The 23-year-old, 6-foot-9 forward is an agile and switchable perimeter defender, a sound secondary rim protector, and a strong rebounder. He’d address a few weaknesses for the Sixers’ defense and frontcourt rotation in general, and makes sense as their top target.

If the Sixers really are pursuing Vanderbilt, they may need to use Thybulle as an extra young player with a little value to include in an offer to the Jazz.