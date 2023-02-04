Talking About the Sixers starting their road trip off right in San Antonio

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that was certainly the case for the Sixers’ second quarter in San Antonio. Philadelphia put up 47 points in the frame, their highest total in a quarter this season. The Sixers would go on to defeat the Spurs, 137-125, led by 33 points from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s 25 points off the bench.

In this Talking About Podcast post-game episode, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early discuss the strong effort from the bench, with Shake Milton and Georges Niang also joining Maxey in double digits.

They then cover James Harden egregiously being left off the All-Star team. How does someone with a 10-year All-Star pedigree, averaging 21 and 11 for a team with a top-four record in the league get left off the list?

At least the vibes between James and his All-Star teammate seem tremendous:

Finally, the guys go over the latest drama in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving requesting a trade. The Kevin Durant injury has seen the Nets slip a bit already in the standings, and there’s all the bad energy around last season’s trade acquisition:

Bontemps thinks it would cost two first round picks to get off Ben Simmonshttps://t.co/bxnOBWv2Kp — Francis Parker (@franciszomes) February 4, 2023

Does Brooklyn want to risk a repeat of selling low on a disgruntled star? What are the odds a Kyrie trade actually goes down? And will the Sixers definitely be making a move of their own at the deadline?

Covering those topics and more, listen to the Talking About Podcast in full below:

