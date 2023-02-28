Adidas Basketball unveils the Harden Vol. 7

Today, Adidas and James Harden officially announced the debut of the Harden Vol. 7 — his seventh signature basketball shoe.

From an aesthetic perspective, this shoe blends modern style with some nods to older design cues. Harden is famous for his polarizing fashion sense, so it makes sense that his signature shoe is distinct from other models.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen Harden tease several colorways on social media. The Harden Vol. 7 is launching with two colorways, called “Red Luxury” and “Silver Metallic,” with more on the way in the coming months.

“With the Harden Vol. 7 we wanted to create a shoe that, like James, blurs the lines between performance, fashion and lifestyle,” Eric Wise, Adidas Basketball’s Global General Manager, said in the press release. “That’s exactly what we needed the Harden Vol 7 to be. A true embodiment of style, ingenuity, swagger and ultimately confidence.”

A modern basketball shoe doesn’t just have to look good, however, it also has to perform for hoopers everywhere. Adidas Basketball didn’t hold out on improving the shoe’s overall construction. Listed below are several elevated design elements that also increase the on-court performance of the wearer:

A new and caged Jet Boost midsole for improved stability and energy return

Lightstrike street-luxe materials on the midsole for responsive cushioning and movement

A knit bootie for dialed in comfort and protection

Padded textile quarter panels for improved durability and protection

A refined textile toe cap for increased durability in high abrasion areas

A two-layer heel counter for support and cushioning in the heel and achilles

Full-length propulsion plates for comfort and protection while supporting acceleration

Multi-directional herringbone patterned sole for agility and traction through cuts

You won’t have to wait long if you’re looking to cop a pair of Harden Vol.7’s. They’ll be available on March 2 on Adidas Basketball for $160 USD.