Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers bring little fire to the Heat and late comeback fizzles out

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 19

James Harden - 16

Tyrese Maxey - 9

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

The Sixers brought little energy to the home court on Monday night, losing the hustle categories to the Miami Heat, a tale as old as time. Miami won the points off turnover battle, 22-10, and had 11 second chance points to the Sixers’ five. Philadelphia trailed by around 4-to-10 points for the majority of the game, with Miami leading by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter. The Sixers had one last run in them, even taking their first lead since early in the first quarter at 99-98. Sadly, those were the Sixers’ final points, as they finished the game with some very ugly offensive possessions, and James Harden’s game-winning three-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer of a 101-99 defeat. Anyway, Bell Ringer.

Tyrese Maxey: 23 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 turnovers

With the Sixers sleepwalking through the proceedings, Tyrese finally injected some life into the team in the third quarter, scoring 14 points in the frame. Maxey scored in all phases, streaking out in transition and finishing an acrobatic reverse lay-in, draining pull-up threes, and attacking a closeout along the baseline for a fierce two-handed flush. He should have had a few more points, somehow not getting the whistle when he pulled up for three at the end-of-quarter buzzer and landed on Victor Oladipo’s foot as the Heat guard entered Tyrese’s landing space. Maxey would cap up off his night with a long three-pointer in the fourth before fouling out. He made some mistakes tonight, but Tyrese was the only guy that seemed to have any pep in his step.

Maxey makin' MOVES pic.twitter.com/WobDx1r49i — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 28, 2023

Joel Embiid: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 6 turnovers

The Sixers’ superstars were a notch or two less than super tonight. It probably would have been an easy win otherwise. Embiid certainly had his faults Monday, with some terrible turnovers, getting blocked from behind by Cody Zeller of all people, and some tough possessions against Bam Adebayo. But he’s still Joel Embiid, and that means 27 and 12 in a C-minus game. The big man was effective in the mid-range, finishing 10-of-17 from the field, and went a perfect 7-of-7 at the charity stripe. It wasn’t the Memphis game defense either from Joel, but he did have a big block to force a shot clock violation with a couple minutes left in the game.

James Harden: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers

Like Embiid, Harden’s performance won’t be on a best-of list for this season. The Beard had a few bad turnovers of his own, and shot just 5-of-14 from the field. But his off the dribble game was solid, a few ankle breakers on display and a 7-of-8 night at the free throw line. Harden also made some brilliant full-court passes to jumpstart transition opportunities; I still don’t think he gets enough credit for that area of his game.

"He got a family don't do him like that" -commentator after this Harden move pic.twitter.com/SU0ivjOnzP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2023