The Weekly Run It Back: Sixers split two-game week vs. Grizzlies, Celtics

Welcome to Run It Back! In this weekly series, we will summarize the week overall and recap each Sixers’ game from the previous week (Sunday to Saturday).

It was another short week on the court for the Sixers as the All-Star break came to a close and games resumed. The Sixers pulled out a late come-from-behind win over the Memphis Grizzlies in South Philadelphia on Thursday night, taking their ultimate lead with under a minute to play. Back at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening, fans were treated to a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the Sixers versus the Boston Celtics. The matchup certainly lived up to the hype, but the Sixers fell in heartbreaking fashion to split their week.

The Sixers are now 39-20 and sit third in the East. They will start a four-game week hosting the Miami Heat for the first leg of a home-and-home on Monday night.

Memphis Grizzlies at Sixers

Result: W, 110-105

Bell Ringer: James Harden

This game looked like it was over after the first quarter, and not in a good way for Sixers fans. The hosts posted just 22 points in the first frame and allowed the Grizzlies to build a 15-point lead going into the second. The Sixers’ entire offense, Joel Embiid included, just couldn’t seem to sink a shot. Luckily enough, neither could the Grizzlies, so the visitors held just a 12-point lead going into the second half.

After trading buckets in the third and seeming like we were headed for a lackluster defeat, the Sixers breathed life into the game as time wound down in the fourth. What he lacked offensively, Embiid was able to make up for on the other end of the court, including putting up a crucial block on Grizzlies star Ja Morant with just over a minute left and one point separating the teams. With 40 seconds on the clock and facing a two-point deficit, Tobias Harris hit a corner three to take the lead for the Sixers, a lead they would preserve and extend through to the final whistle.

This was a stellar night for James Harden, who led the Sixers with 31 points and surpassed Allen Iverson for 31st place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

40 seconds on the clock.

103-105 on the scoreboard.

Tobias Harris from the corner.



Splash.#PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/Teh8ETFA1G — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2023

Boston Celtics at Sixers

Result: L, 110-107

Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid

This paid off on the hype of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference battling it out. This one ended in heartbreak for the Sixers, though they had more than a few chances to snag a win from the top team in the East.

The teams traded blows throughout this one. Just when it seemed like the Sixers had a chance to run away with it, up 15 points in the third, suddenly former Sixer Al Horford started sinking every three he took, going 4-for-4 from long range to even the playing field back up. Then, the Celtics took a 10-point lead that was quickly and singlehandedly overcome by Embiid for the Sixers.

With 5.9 seconds to play, the game was tied yet again with the ball in the Celtics’ hands, and ultimately in the hands of Jayson Tatum. Tatum drilled the three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left. So you’re saying there’s a chance...

The nail in the coffin was a painful one for Sixers fans, as Embiid launched a near full-court shot and actually sank it to send the game into overtime — well, so everyone thought, briefly. Turns out, the ball was still in Embiid’s hands as time expired, and the Sixers fell by three points at home.