Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Celtics: first half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Feb 25, 2023, 8:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Celtics: first half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 8:30 pm EST, Saturday, Feb. 25 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: ABC Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers lose a close one against the Celtics Sixers lose wild game to Celtics on late Tatum three Sixers-Celtics: second half thread Surging Sixers welcome East-leading Celtics to Wells Fargo Center James Harden is making history and the Sixers’ offense hum SB Nation Reacts: Majority of Sixers fan think team didn’t gain or lose ground in East at trade deadline Loading comments...
Loading comments...