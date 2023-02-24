SB Nation Reacts: Majority of Sixers fan think team didn’t gain or lose ground in East at trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Earlier this week, we asked all of you whether the Sixers gained ground, lost ground or stayed the same in comparison to other Eastern Conference contenders at the trade deadline. The majority of you said they stayed the same. Two smaller and almost equal groups said they either lost ground or gained ground, but the consensus response was status quo in the East after this month’s trade deadline.

As a reminder, Philadelphia landed Jalen McDaniels. The Milwaukee Bucks added Jae Crowder. The Boston Celtics acquired Mike Muscala, who the Sixers will see at home on Saturday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Danny Green via the buyout market. Through four games with the Sixers, McDaniels is averaging 17.8 minutes, five points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.