Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers win the game they never win

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 18

James Harden - 15

Tyrese Maxey - 9

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

What could have been a dispiriting effort coming out of the All-Star break turned into a joyous 110-105 victory for Philadelphia. With nearly all of the Sixers unable to make a shot for the majority of the game, the Grizzlies built themselves a 17-point lead, but Philadelphia played strong defense and clawed their way back in a wild fourth-quarter sequence that saw them take their first lead since 7-6 at 106-105. The Sixers held on from there and found themselves on the other end of a huge comeback for a change. What a terrific way to kick off this home stretch of the season. Let’s get to Bell Ringer.

James Harden: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers

On the night Harden passed franchise legend Allen Iverson for 26th on the league’s all-time scoring list, he had arguably his best game as a Sixer. Looking spry after getting some rest over the All-Star break, James was an offensive force against a tough Grizzlies defense. He hit six of his nine three-point attempts, none crazier than his corner three with the shot clock winding down with inside of two minutes remaining. Harden was also able to attack the lane for some tough finishes through traffic and would have had twice the amount of assists if his teammates were knocking down shots at a normal clip. If James keeps this up, Ray Allen’s spot on the all-time list will be reached in no time. Maybe keep the headband.

Joel Embiid: 27 points, 19 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 6 blocks, 2 turnovers

After missing shootaround earlier in the day due to illness, Embiid toughed it out to take the court, but clearly his shooting eye was affected. Joel finished the game just 7-of-25 from the field, although he did throw his weight around to go 13-of-17 from the foul line. However, it was the defensive end of the court where the big man really shined. Embiid’s rim protection was sublime throughout the game, deterring drives, pinning shots at the rim, and meeting attacking ball handlers at the apex. His rejection of Ja Morant was an all-time, “WOW!” moment, and he stymied the Grizzlies star in the paint for another big stop less than a minute later. Imagine a version of Joel Embiid playing with this sort of ferocity and focus and also feeling well.

Joel Embiid, good lord man pic.twitter.com/QLIpQu8Zzw — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) February 24, 2023

Tobias Harris: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover

It was quite a whiplash of emotions for Sixers fans and Tobias Harris. With the Sixers fighting to get over the hump in the fourth quarter, Harris airballed a wide-open three. The pitchforks were ready to come out. But Tobias had a short memory and one minute later, hit a shot from the same location to make it a one-point game. Then, in the final minute, Harris was the man to hit the big go-ahead shot. He even capped things off by icing the game with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.