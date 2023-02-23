 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers-Grizzlies: first half thread

We’re back

By Dave Early
Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When: 7:30 pm EST, Thursday, Feb. 23

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: TNT

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

