Tyrese Maxey launching ‘Maxey on the Mic’ podcast

It has been less than three years since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tyrese Maxey 21st overall in the 2020 NBA draft, but he has quickly become one of the City of Brotherly Love’s favored sons. His electric play on the court and charisma and hard work off it have greatly endeared him to Philadelphia’s sports fan base. So if there’s an opportunity to hear more candid conversations and behind-the-scenes stories from the rising star, sign me up.

In partnership with iHeartMedia and the NBA, Maxey will be launching his very own Maxey on the Mic podcast, set to debut on March 2. The press release is below, forwarded to Sixers PR courtesy of iHeartMedia and the National Basketball Association:

“Today iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) unveiled the trailer for their first player-led podcast, “Maxey On The Mic,” hosted by Philadelphia 76ers guard and 22-year-old Texas native Tyrese Maxey. The official audio trailer is available today HERE, and the first episode will debut on Thursday, March 2 on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. “Maxey On The Mic” will feature weekly episodes throughout the remainder of the NBA regular season and beyond, with Maxey taking listeners inside his life as an NBA player, and sharing incredible stories and insights from his guests including teammates, family and friends. “Maxey On The Mic” is the first podcast featured on the iHeart/NBA Podcast Network that is hosted by an active NBA player in-season. The show will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. Fans can check out the entire NBA podcast slate HERE. “I’m thrilled to tip off my new podcast and can’t wait to tap in with my lineup of amazing guests,” said Maxey. “I’ve always wanted to do something like this and I’m grateful to the NBA and iHeartMedia for giving me this amazing platform.”

Will we get some juicy tidbits from Maxey, like an audio-only version of Hard Knocks? Will he open up about the whole starter/bench situation? Can Tyrese dethrone JJ Redick as a Sixers player whose podcast I’ve enjoyed listening to the most? We’ll find out in less than two weeks, but I know I’ll be tuning in to listen.