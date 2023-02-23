McClung mania provides sales boost to Delaware Blue Coats

Just 10 days ago, the name Mac McClung didn’t exactly evoke recognition.

A lot can change in 10 days.

The 24-year-old was signed to a two-way contract by the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 14, just days before wowing the judges and fans in the 2023 All-Star weekend slam dunk contest. The fresh-faced guard became the first Sixer to ever win the competition after a ridiculous 540 slam.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

Since that video was posted to the NBA Twitter account, it has been viewed 4.6 million times as of Thursday morning. The dunk contest was a lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal All-Star weekend in terms of viewership.

The Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate, are now reaping the rewards of McClung’s newfound notoriety, according to a report by Front Office Sports.

Tickets sales are up five times the daily average since McClung won Saturday night’s contest, according to Blue Coats spokesman Alex Yoh.

McClung returned to the court in Delaware on Wednesday evening when the Blue Coats took on the Motor City Cruise. Delaware may have fallen in the game, but the game drew 1,697 spectators according to the NBA. For comparison, the attendance for the Blue Coats’ last home game before the dunk contest, on Feb. 13, drew 790.

McClung posted seven points, four rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday night’s contest, and even had a cheering section dedicated to him, as photographed by ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni.

The fans here in Delaware are ready to see Mac McClung in action pic.twitter.com/zB74SZvBqs — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 22, 2023

With his new contract, McClung can be called up to the big leagues by the Sixers at any point. For now, though, the Blue Coats are probably very happy to have him on their side.

The Blue Coats return to the court to host the Cruise again at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington on Friday night.