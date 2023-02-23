What did you make of the Sixers trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Two weeks ago, the Sixers had a fairly quiet trade deadline. They dealt away Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and replaced his spot in the rotation with Jalen McDaniels. Meanwhile, fellow Eastern Conference contenders in the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks also executed moves on the margins of their rotations. Boston acquired Mike Muscala and the Bucks brought in Jae Crowder. The fourth of the East’s top-four seeds, the Cleveland Cavaliers, didn’t make a splash, but added veteran shooter Danny Green via the buyout market. Philadelphia also signed Dewayne Dedmon, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs and subsequently released.

So, the question today is how do you feel about Philadelphia’s trade deadline? Did they gain ground on their rivals, lose ground or generally hold firm? Let us know in the poll below.