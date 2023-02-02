Sixers react on Instagram, Twitter to James Harden’s All-Star snub

Reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were released Thursday night, with Joel Embiid being the only Sixer announced as part of the reserve pool for the Eastern Conference — no James Harden.

The announcement, or lack thereof, comes despite Harden averaging 21.4 points, 11 dimes, and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. His playmaking has been crucial in creating the 33-17 Sixers’ success alongside Embiid. He’s on pace to lead the league in assists for the second time in his career, having accomplished the feat back in 2016-2017 while with Houston.

The snub comes as a surprise to fans and to the Sixers themselves, Harden included. He took to Instagram shortly after the reserves were announced, with team members and the team itself taking to Twitter to show support.

Y'all got some explaining to do @NBA — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 3, 2023

Hard to disagree with any of that.

Nevertheless, Embiid will ride solo and represent the Sixers in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.