Doc Rivers wins East Coach of the Month for January

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has been named NBA Coach of the Month for January.

And I’m sure Sixers fans will greet that news with nothing but respect and admiration.

The Sixers finished the month with an NBA-best 11-3 record, including a sweep of a five-game West Coast trip. They’ve won 21 of their last 26 and sit at 33-17 overall. That’s good for third in the conference, just three games back of the top-seeded Celtics, and fourth overall in the NBA.

This is the second time Rivers has earned this honor with the Sixers. Rivers and Larry Brown are the only coaches to win the award twice with the franchise. Doc has been named Coach of the Month 13 times in his career, second to only the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (17).

While we can certainly quibble over a few of Rivers’ rotational and schematic decisions — most notably his usage of all-bench lineups and his choice of backup center — the Sixers are winning.