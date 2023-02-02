What should be the Sixers’ priorities at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

By and large, things seem swell in Sixers Land. They’ve won 21 of their past 26 games, are 33-17 and sit a half game behind the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks out East. Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate. He and James Harden look like strong picks to make the All-Star Game when reserves are announced this Thursday night.

But the trade deadline is only a week away and this roster, while very good, could use some improvement. Many may prioritize an upgrade over Montrezl Harrell at backup center. The veteran has struggled to offer consistent rim protection or bring pick-and-roll deterrence and his offensive exploits haven’t offset those issues. Others may target another defensive-minded wing. Maybe, bolstering the guard defense is the aim. Philadelphia is only 20th in defense since Dec. 23 (20 games), so that side of the ball will presumably be the focus.

Yet perhaps your worries rest elsewhere! What would you like the Sixers to target ahead of next week’s trade deadline? Let us know.