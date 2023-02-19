Sixer of the Week: Vibes are back up over All-Star Weekend

2023 Sixer of the Week Award Winners:

Joel Embiid - 4

James Harden - 1

After some up-and-down play a week ago, the Sixers looked re-focused heading into the All-Star Break. Philadelphia created separation in the second half and cruised to a big victory over Houston on Monday night. Sure, just the Rockets, but remember early December? Then, with the competition ramped up significantly for a nationally-televised game against Cleveland, the Sixers had arguably their best half of the season in stomping the Cavaliers by 25 points in the first 24 minutes Wednesday night. Sixers gonna Sixers, though, as they let Cleveland get back within single digits, but they held on for the six-point win. The team sits at 38-19 with All-Star festivities going on, which had a heavy Sixers bent Saturday night. Let’s choose our latest Sixer of the Week.

Harden weekly line: 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks, 3.0 turnovers

It’s not quite death and taxes, but James Harden racking up 20 and 10 games are becoming fairly routine. In the scoring department, Harden’s four threes in the third quarter of the Rockets game enabled the Sixers to pull away for good. Another three treys against Cleveland helped the cause; Harden is at 38.9 percent from behind the arc on the season, his best mark since his 39.0 percent in 2011-12.

I swear whenever Harden hits one of these Deep 3s we don’t lose pic.twitter.com/R1IUR7CBNF — Jah (@RipSlumpy) February 14, 2023

Maxey weekly line: 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 turnovers

Maxey continued to re-settle into his scoring dynamo role off the bench. He shot 16-of-28 combined over the two games this week, including 6-of-12 from behind the arc. He’s also getting more aggressive on the defensive end of the court. Plus, Tyrese had his face all over All-Star weekend, out there getting that Starry money.

Tyrese Maxey made a brief appearance in a new commercial for Starry Soda pic.twitter.com/xbq7rFPvOc — Sixerdaily (@sixerdaily) February 17, 2023

McClung weekly line: 50.0 first dunk, 49.8 second dunk, 50.0 third dunk, 50.0 fourth dunk

Did anyone have a busier week than Mac McClung? He signed a two-way contract with the Sixers, scored 10 points in Friday night’s Rising Stars competition, and then lit the basketball world on fire Saturday night with his dunk contest performance. McClung became the first Sixer to win the event, falling one vote shy of four perfect 50s. Has anyone else ever become a Sixers legend in their first five days?

MAC MCCLUNG SAVES THE DUNK CONTEST.



pic.twitter.com/UO4jpnCDA1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 19, 2023