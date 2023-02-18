 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mac McClung becomes first Sixer to win NBA Dunk Contest

Call Lady Gaga because a star is born

By Sean Kennedy
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&amp;T Slam Dunk Contest Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung has been a Philadelphia 76er for less than a week, but he’s already entered his name in the annals of franchise history. Many folks didn’t know Mac’s name prior to tonight, but they’ll surely remember his name after an electrifying dunk contest performance that secured the Sixers franchise their first victory in the event. Andre Iguodala, you can sleep easy tonight.

McClung started out by hurtling a mega person (shout-out Kicking and Screaming), with a tap off the glass into the dunk for his first 50.0.

From fellow NBA players to celebrity stars in attendance, no one could resist the incredible magnetism Mac brought to the hardwood.

For his second dunk, McClung smoothly slammed home a sweeping 360. Lisa Leslie ruined what would have been a flawless night with a 49 score. You’re on the list, Lisa.

Then, up against Trey Murphy III in the Finals, Mac somehow lifted his game to another level. He brought back the hurdle move, but this time went with a hesi reverse. The man moves like liquid silver.

With the night now fully belonging to him, McClung finished off his night by donning his high school jersey and spinning like a python for a 540.

Did you imagine at the beginning of the night that commentators would be saying Mac McClung saved the dunk contest? Mac already agreed to return to the event next year if the league will have him. See you back here in 365 days.

