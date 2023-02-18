Mac McClung becomes first Sixer to win NBA Dunk Contest

Mac McClung has been a Philadelphia 76er for less than a week, but he’s already entered his name in the annals of franchise history. Many folks didn’t know Mac’s name prior to tonight, but they’ll surely remember his name after an electrifying dunk contest performance that secured the Sixers franchise their first victory in the event. Andre Iguodala, you can sleep easy tonight.

McClung started out by hurtling a mega person (shout-out Kicking and Screaming), with a tap off the glass into the dunk for his first 50.0.

From fellow NBA players to celebrity stars in attendance, no one could resist the incredible magnetism Mac brought to the hardwood.

Mac Mcclung deserves a full time nba contract for stealing gabrielle union from Dwayne wade during the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/p5QoG7HXj6 — John (@iam_johnw) February 19, 2023

For his second dunk, McClung smoothly slammed home a sweeping 360. Lisa Leslie ruined what would have been a flawless night with a 49 score. You’re on the list, Lisa.

Mac McLung’s second dunk - 49.8 pic.twitter.com/EVMCmHArR2 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 19, 2023

Then, up against Trey Murphy III in the Finals, Mac somehow lifted his game to another level. He brought back the hurdle move, but this time went with a hesi reverse. The man moves like liquid silver.

STOP IT MAC MCCLUNG WITH A HESI DUNK!?!?! #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/8Dqfl26GXe — Daily NBA Fantasy (@DailyNBAFantasy) February 19, 2023

With the night now fully belonging to him, McClung finished off his night by donning his high school jersey and spinning like a python for a 540.

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ohSyYpMAq6 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Did you imagine at the beginning of the night that commentators would be saying Mac McClung saved the dunk contest? Mac already agreed to return to the event next year if the league will have him. See you back here in 365 days.