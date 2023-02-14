Report: Sixers to sign Mac McClung on two-way deal

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers “plan to sign” Mac McClung to a two-way contract. As a result, they will also waive Julian Champagnie.

76ers are waiving Julian Champagnie to sign McClung, sources said. https://t.co/Z7VWgscGMW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

Slated to participate in the Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, McClung has made 36 appearances for the Delaware Blue Coats this season. In 18 Showcase Cup games, including nine starts, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 17.4 points (55.2 percent true shooting), 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds. In 18 regular season contests (16 starts), he’s averaging 19.1 points (75 percent true shooting), 4.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in 14 Showcase Cup games, Champagnie is averaging 21.9 points (63 percent true shooting), 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals. In 18 regular season outings, he’s averaging 14.3 points (58.5 percent true shooting) and 5.7 rebounds.

The Sixers return to the floor Wednesday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Blue Coats next play Feb. 22 at home against the Motor City Cruise.