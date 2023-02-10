Jalen McDaniels upgraded to available for Sixers-Knicks game

The Philadelphia 76ers upgraded Jalen McDaniels to avaliable ahead of the Sixers-Knicks game. McDaniels is the newest addition to the roster, coming over in the four-team trade that sent Matisse Thybulle to Portland.

In most deals, teams prefer to wait a game or two to acclimate a player into their system, so this is somewhat of a surprise. Doc Rivers even mentioned that McDaniels will likely make his Sixer debut tonight.

Doc Rivers said he’ll probably throw Jalen McDaniels in the game tonight, though he admitted it’ll be difficult to integrate him so quickly. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) February 10, 2023

McDaniels should become a valuable rotation piece for the Sixers. While he isn’t as capable defensively as Thybulle was, he’s better offensively; where he can cut and shoot at a higher rate. His rebounding, in particular, should be a breath of fresh air to fans.

McDaniels has financial incentive to ball out during the home stretch of this season, ahead of his unrestricted free agency. Thus far he’s positioned himself well, averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game.

Doc Rivers has said things pregame that don’t come to fruition in the past, but we’ll see if tonight’s game truly kicks off the Jalen McDaniels era in Philly. It seems like it’s off to a great start so far, as some players the Sixers traded for in the past took weeks to show up.

cough Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III cough