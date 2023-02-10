Matisse Thybulle Instagrams a unique ‘thank you’ to Philadelphia

The Sixers made just one move before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, a move that will send two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Early Friday morning, Thybulle took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking slowly down a sidewalk before spray-painting next to the 2021 mural of himself on the side of Philadelphia bar Garage.

Matisse’s addition? A simple message — “Thank you Philly”.

After four seasons, Thybulle’s time in Philadelphia comes to a close. His best year for the Sixers came in 2021-22 within which he started 50 games and averaged 25.5 minutes, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

