Matisse Thybulle Instagrams a unique ‘thank you’ to Philadelphia

The Sixers made just one move before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, a move that will send two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Early Friday morning, Thybulle took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking slowly down a sidewalk before spray-painting next to the 2021 mural of himself on the side of Philadelphia bar Garage.
Matisse’s addition? A simple message — “Thank you Philly”.
After four seasons, Thybulle’s time in Philadelphia comes to a close. His best year for the Sixers came in 2021-22 within which he started 50 games and averaged 25.5 minutes, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
The Sixers’ team Instagram account posted this late Wednesday night:
Liberty Ballers covered his trade Thursday afternoon:
The Sixers have traded two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and have acquired Charlotte Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels and multiple second-round picks as part of a three-team deal, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. A source adds there could be more “moving parts” in the trade.
Thybulle, who was acquired in a draft night trade with the Boston Celtics in 2019, had a roller-coaster run in Philadelphia. His defensive impact was obvious from his rookie season, but his offensive deficiencies doomed him during multiple postseason runs.
Loading comments...