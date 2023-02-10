 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matisse Thybulle Instagrams a unique ‘thank you’ to Philadelphia

The forward penned — well, spray-painted — a simple thank you to Philly.

By Erin Grugan
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle Mural Unveiled Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Sixers made just one move before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, a move that will send two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Early Friday morning, Thybulle took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking slowly down a sidewalk before spray-painting next to the 2021 mural of himself on the side of Philadelphia bar Garage.

Matisse’s addition? A simple message — “Thank you Philly”.

After four seasons, Thybulle’s time in Philadelphia comes to a close. His best year for the Sixers came in 2021-22 within which he started 50 games and averaged 25.5 minutes, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Sixers’ team Instagram account posted this late Wednesday night:

Liberty Ballers covered his trade Thursday afternoon:

The Sixers have traded two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and have acquired Charlotte Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels and multiple second-round picks as part of a three-team deal, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. A source adds there could be more “moving parts” in the trade.

Thybulle, who was acquired in a draft night trade with the Boston Celtics in 2019, had a roller-coaster run in Philadelphia. His defensive impact was obvious from his rookie season, but his offensive deficiencies doomed him during multiple postseason runs.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers