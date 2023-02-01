Sixers Bell Ringer: No disastrous loss sequel as Sixers’ stars lift team over Magic

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 15

James Harden - 13

Tyrese Maxey - 6

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

It’s not often professional teams get a do-over after a bad loss. The Philadelphia 76ers essentially got just that after a terrible loss on Monday night to the Orlando Magic in which they blew a 21-point lead. Same opponent, same venue. This time, the Sixers still struggled with the size and length of the young Magic, committing 18 turnovers. But they were helped by Orlando shooting just 6-of-39 from three, and finally used a 13-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away for good, winning 105-94. Bell Ringer candidates await.

Joel Embiid: 28 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 2 turnovers

I mentioned the Sixers struggled with Orlando’s size and length, but likewise, the Magic struggled with the guy bigger, longer, and stronger than anyone else on the court. Embiid looked determined from the onset to avoid a repeat of Monday night, racing out to 14 points in the first quarter. Throughout the game, Joel established his dominance on the interior, and aside from utilizing his raw physicality, he made some fluid moves through the paint, slashing and spinning his way through the defense. Embiid also battled for three offensive rebounds, and after an off night at the charity stripe Monday, shot 10-of-10 there tonight. To top things off, Joel was outstanding on the defensive end of the court, patrolling the paint and cutting off one Magic drive after another. He was the primary reason Orlando scored 25 fewer points than one game earlier.

Joel Embiid put 'em on the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/AwpezCbAn9 — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) February 2, 2023

James Harden: 26 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 7 turnovers

Falling one rebound shy of a triple-double, Harden was like a skeleton key for unlocking the Magic defense in the halfcourt. He was able to work his way into the painted area and find his open teammates in the areas vacated by the help defense. Of course, sometimes James didn’t even need the defense out of position, as his signature stepback three was en fuego, knocking down a handful of those as part of his season-high six three-pointers. Harden even get fouled on another attempt, barely missing a four-point play, and sank the three free throws. While he did make some head-scratching passes at times, The Beard’s 16 second-half points and five assists brought this one home for Philadelphia.

6 threes for @JHarden13 and call it a SZN HIGH! pic.twitter.com/OZF4WCWR1i — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2023

Tobias Harris: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers

Wednesday was an ideal complementary offensive performance from Tobias, who never tried to force things or take more than what the defense was giving him. He knocked down a couple catch-and-shoot threes, barrelled hard to the rim on a couple baseline drives and cuts, and made determined forays to the cup in transition. The 7-of-10 line from the field was highly efficient, and on the plays when the defense collapsed in on him, Harris made strong reads on drive-and-kicks to P.J. Tucker, Harden, and Georges Niang for threes.