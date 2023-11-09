Brooklyn fans chant ‘Daryl Morey’ taunt at James Harden as Nets top Clippers

The Brookly Nets faithful serenaded one James Harden with a certain chant when the Los Angeles Clippers continued their New York trip on Wednesday night.

Barclays Center was lit with “Daryl Morey” chants, apparently, as Brooklyn fans preyed on the most well known sensitivity point for James Harden these days. In his second game of the season, Harden joined teammates Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to battle Lonnie Walker IV (who finished with a team high 21) and the Nets. Brooklyn won the game 100-93 in a well-rounded effort by Jacques Vaughn’s crew. Six Nets scored in double figures. Paul George led all scorers with 24, Kawhi poured in 17, and Harden finished with 12 points, five dimes, and 8 boards. It’s the second game in a row that Harden finished as a team low +- (-15) in a loss. Beard also had five turnovers.

And well... this dime to Ian Eagle told the story of his night:

They’re chanting ‘Daryl Morey’ at James Harden pic.twitter.com/2ODY2arUER — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 9, 2023

Harden was a game low -18 in his Clippers debut vs. RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. For those keeping score, he’s now a -33 in his 36 minutes for the 2018 MVP’s new team.

And apparently, based on the chant above from Nets fans, Harden may have to deal with some heckling as he makes the rounds across cities possessing reason to well...heckle. Maybe when he visits Philly, or Houston, or Oklahoma, or even a passionate city that simply keeps up with the NBA like Boston, we’ll get some more fun Morey chants.

Obviously, Harden called Daryl a “liar” last summer and the New York fans knew exactly what to chant to try to get under the Beard’s skin. And you can see from this full sequence below that it may just have helped:

In more important news, the Sixers are in first place in the East after their 106-103 win over the rival Celtics the same evening. And the newfound ball movement and cutting Nick Nurse has implemented might not be best suited for Harden’s dribble-heavy skillset anyway. Excelsior.