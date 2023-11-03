Report: Sixers, Danny Green ‘have not ruled out a return’ if roster spot opens up

Apparently Danny Green and the Sixers can’t quit each other.

The veteran wing could join the team yet again if a roster spot opens up, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

B/R Sources: While Danny Green was disappointed by how the final days of his tenure in Philadelphia unfolded, there remains an affinity between the three-time NBA champion and 76ers organization. Neither side has ruled out a return should a roster spot become available. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 3, 2023

Green signed a non-guaranteed deal this offseason and made the Sixers out of training camp, reuniting with the team and his former head coach Nick Nurse. He was even in Nurse’s rotation to begin the season, logging over 13 minutes in the season opener in Milwaukee.

Unfortunately, the team needed to clear a roster spot after the Sixers traded James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers and took four players back: Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and KJ Martin. Because of Green’s contract — which was only partially guaranteed after he made the opening night roster — he was the easiest player to waive.

You can understand Green’s frustration with being waived, but also his desire to return. On the most recent episode of his podcast, Inside the Green Room, the 36-year-old said he got a call from Daryl Morey at 2 a.m. to let him know he’d been waived. Green said he was “90% done” unpacking his belongings after making the Sixers’ roster.

The human side of this trade has been tough to see. Green was waived, Batum was informed by his wife in the morning he’d been traded and Martin was excited to be back home in L.A. where he was just traded.

This is familiar territory for Green, though. He’s been on six different teams — including multiple stints in Philly and Cleveland. Coming off a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 playoffs, Green looked healthy entering his 15th NBA season. His familiarity with Nurse’s system and championship experience were highly valued by the team.

But what would be the Sixers’ path to opening a roster spot? Finally granting Furkan Korkmaz’s trade request? Sending out Danuel House, Jr. now that his buddies Harden and Tucker are gone? Waiting until Morey makes his next big move with the assets he acquired from the Clippers?

We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s easy to see why both sides would like to reunite (again).