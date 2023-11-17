Sixers look to bounce back against Hawks in In-Season Tournament

It’s been a long, busy week for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In their fourth game since Sunday, the Sixers will look to get back to their winning ways in an In-Season Tournament group play game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. After an 8-1 start to the season and an eight-game winning streak for Philadelphia, the Sixers have somewhat crashed back down to earth with two straight, somewhat shorthanded losses to the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics in a back-to-back earlier this week.

Philadelphia may be a bit shorthanded in this one, too. Joel Embiid is currently listed as questionable for the third straight game with hip soreness. Though he’s played the first two, he certainly has looked like he’s been in a bit of pain and hasn’t been at his best as he’s played through the soreness. He’ll likely be a game-time decision once again.

Nicolas Batum will miss his third straight game due to personal reasons. Batum’s defense and just overall basketball IQ have been sorely missed by the Sixers, but they will have to do without once again.

Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to miss time as he recovers from being struck by a car in Center City last weekend.

The Hawks injuries are to their youth in 2023 first-round draft pick Kobe Bufkin (left thumb fracture) and 2023 second-round pick Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture). Both rookies will miss Friday’s matchup.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray lead the way for the Hawks, who have gotten this season off to a mixed start with a 6-5 record. Young continues to top the team averaging 23.5 points per game, but is working with some rough field goal shooting currently sitting at 35.6 percent from the floor. Young is also their key playmaker to watch, averaging 10.9 assists per game.

Atlanta, like the Sixers, are looking to turn things around after dropping a down-to-the-wire game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

The Sixers are currently in third in the tournament’s East Group A at 1-1 in group play. The Hawks are in second at 1-0.

The two will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

When: 7:30 pm EST

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

