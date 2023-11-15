Joel Embiid questionable, Tobias Harris probable, Nic Batum out for tonight’s game vs. Boston

The latest injury report dropped for the Philadelphia 76ers’ game tonight against the Boston Celtics, and the only Sixer who will definitely be out — in addition to Kelly Oubre Jr. — is Nic Batum, who will miss his second straight game for personal reasons.

For Sixers-Celtics tonight:



Nicolas Batum (personal reasons) remains out. Joel Embiid (left hip soreness -- questionable) and Tobias Harris (neck pain -- probable) are also on the injury report.



Brown, Porzingis, Queta questionable for Boston. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) November 15, 2023

Harris is probable after a scary play during last night’s game when Indiana’s Bruce Brown landed with a lot of his weight down on Tobias’ neck following a pump fake. Harris was down on the ground in pain for a few minutes, but returned to action and finished the contest. Tobias has played in all 10 games this season thus far, averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Embiid was also listed as questionable with hip soreness for Tuesday’s game against the Pacers, but played and finished with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. He looked a bit gassed down the stretch, however, possibly a product of having two games in three nights against Indiana, who play at a league-fastest pace. Joel has also taken the floor for every game this season, and tonight on the second night of a back-to-back would be a natural spot for a rest game, if it didn’t come against the hated rival Celtics.

We’ll see closer to game time whether Embiid and/or Harris will have the night off. Both Philadelphia and Boston have an Eastern Conference-leading 8-2 record, and a second win on the young season over the Celtics would be incredibly sweet. Stay tuned.