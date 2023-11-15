Sixers look to rebound vs. Celtics on second leg of back-to-back

Round 2, ding, ding.

The Sixers will square off against the rival Boston Celtics for the second time this season. After falling to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, both teams will be coming into this nationally-televised matchup at 8-2.

Philly currently holds the tiebreaker as they won the first matchup between these two teams, 106-103. The Sixers could look considerably thinner than they did a week ago. They’ll obviously be without Kelly Oubre Jr. for some time after his unfortunate accident this past weekend, and they could be without Nico Batum, who missed Tuesday’s loss with personal reasons.

Batum’s availability will be a big deal. Last week, the Sixers held Boston’s star wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to a combined 10-of-27 shooting.

Joel Embiid will also likely be a game-time decision, something the team implied might be a pattern for back-to-backs this season. He’s been listed as questionable in both instances so far this season but has yet to miss a game so far. Ahead of the loss to Indiana, Embiid’s injury designation was left hip soreness. He admitted postgame that he didn’t quite feel like himself physically.

Only one injury of note for the Celtics, who have won three straight themselves. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a right knee contusion.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

When: 7:30 pm EST

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: ESPN

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

