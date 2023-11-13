Joel Embiid questionable, Nicolas Batum out for Sixers vs. Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers will be a bit shorthanded for their In-Season Tournament game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The team has listed star center and reigning league MVP Joel Embiid as questionable for Tuesday’s game with left hip soreness. Nicolas Batum is listed as out for personal reasons.

This comes in addition to the recent absence of Kelly Oubre Jr. in the lineup. Oubre suffered a fractured rib as well as cuts and bruises after being struck by a car as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia, this past Saturday.

Embiid has gotten this season off to a tremendous start, especially working in tandem with Sixers’ rising star Tyrese Maxey, to lead the Sixers to their impressive 8-1 start to the season. He has looked to be in great shape to start the season thus far, possibly the best we’ve seen in years. The big man is averaging 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game and was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the past week. Obviously, Embiid missing any games would be a huge detriment for Philadelphia, but as of now he is just listed as questionable.

Batum, by contrast with Embiid, may not light up the stat sheet, but he has been absolutely tremendous as a defensive mind for this Sixers lineup and was recently slotted in as a starter for the Sixers in Oubre’s spot. No word yet on what specific personal reasons are causing him to miss the game, but we at Liberty Ballers wish him well.

The Sixers and Pacers will tip off in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.