Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 12. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was the co-recipient for the Western Conference.

For the totality of Embiid’s career, this is the 12th time winning Player of the Week; which is second-most in franchise history. Allen Iverson has the most, at 20.

The Sixers played four games over the past week, going undefeated against the Wizards, Pistons, Celtics and Pacers. They’re now 8-1 on the season, marking their best regular season start through nine games since the 2000-01 season.

Embiid’s stat lines were something out of a video game, as listed below:

Nov. 6 vs. Wizards: 48 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 30 minutes played

Nov. 8 vs. Celtics: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 1 steal

Nov. 10 vs. Pistons: 33 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Nov. 12 vs. Pacers: 37 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Tyrese Maxey — who was also a nominee for this award — stole the spotlight over the past few games, but Embiid has been quietly playing his best basketball yet. He’s still scoring more than ever, while contributing as a ball handler and defender. It’s only been three weeks, but the Sixers’ start duo is demanding national attention for their productive play.

Embiid and the Sixers will look to push their win streak to nine games tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers.