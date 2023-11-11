Report: Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. released from hospital after being hit by car, “expected to miss significant time”

UPDATE Nov. 11, 11:15 p.m. ET: Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from the hospital and will work closely with the Sixers’ medical staff on treatment for his injuries, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kelly Oubre Jr., has been released from a Philadelphia-area hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., will work closely with the 76ers medical staff on treatment and care for his injuries. He is expected to miss a significant period of time. https://t.co/S1oaT6WeRc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a car as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday and is currently in stable condition, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia tonight and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., is currently in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Mqxjew1Opy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

The most important thing is that Oubre is currently in stable condition and is being taken care of a local area hospital. However, he is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, according to Wojnarowski, though they are not considered to be season-ending. Although, again, playing basketball is the least of the concerns right now.

Representatives from the team, including Daryl Morey, are currently with Oubre at the hospital, per Woj.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, are with Oubre Jr., at the hospital. He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren’t considered to be season-ending. Local authorities are investigating the incident. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

The Sixers confirmed the reports on their X (formerly Twitter).

6abc Action News reported late Saturday night that police say the incident occurred at Broad and Locust streets around 7 p.m. as Oubre walked nearby his residence, and that a silver vehicle fled the scene of the crash. After being struck, Oubre walked to Spruce and Hicks streets (about two blocks away) where he was found by medics and was transported to a local hospital. An investigation is underway.

We will bring you more updates as they become available.