 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. released from hospital after being hit by car, “expected to miss significant time”

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a car in Center City on Saturday evening. He has been released from the hospital but is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries.

By Erin Grugan
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

UPDATE Nov. 11, 11:15 p.m. ET: Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from the hospital and will work closely with the Sixers’ medical staff on treatment for his injuries, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a car as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday and is currently in stable condition, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

The most important thing is that Oubre is currently in stable condition and is being taken care of a local area hospital. However, he is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, according to Wojnarowski, though they are not considered to be season-ending. Although, again, playing basketball is the least of the concerns right now.

Representatives from the team, including Daryl Morey, are currently with Oubre at the hospital, per Woj.

The Sixers confirmed the reports on their X (formerly Twitter).

6abc Action News reported late Saturday night that police say the incident occurred at Broad and Locust streets around 7 p.m. as Oubre walked nearby his residence, and that a silver vehicle fled the scene of the crash. After being struck, Oubre walked to Spruce and Hicks streets (about two blocks away) where he was found by medics and was transported to a local hospital. An investigation is underway.

We will bring you more updates as they become available.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers