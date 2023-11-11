Terquavion Smith shines in Delaware Blue Coats season opener

The G League season kicked off for the Delaware Blue Coats at home, marked by a ring ceremony preceding their matchup against the Westchester Knicks. Although the returning Blue Coat players initially took the spotlight, attention swiftly turned to the team’s new additions once the game got rolling.

The first of what will be many variations of starting five for the Blue Coats included Javonte Smart, Chris Clarke, Jared Brownridge, Melvin Frazier Jr., and Ricky Council IV — with Terquavion Smith in a supercharged sixth man role.

The Westchester Knicks took an early lead in this one, and didn’t look back. However, several of the Sixers’ two-way players put together noteworthy stat lines. Terquavion Smith, in particular, isn’t afraid to shoot the rock. In fact, he did so 33 times in 32 minutes of play, amassing a total of 37 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 11 of 33 shooting from the field. He accounted for a third of the Blue Coats’ total points.

Their other two-way players, Javonte Smart and Ricky Council IV, had some nice moments. Smart finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, although he did struggle with efficiency. Ricky Council IV had an intriguing statline with 19 points and none rebounds; taking nine threes and hitting three of them. Our old friend Charlie Brown Jr. started for the Westchester Knicks, and put together a solid game with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals on efficient shooting all around.

It’s just the start of the G League season, with plenty of games to go. If you want to see Terquavion Smith and the Blue Coats in action, they’ll hit the road to take on the Captial City Go-Go on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.