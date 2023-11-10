Jameer Nelson promoted to Delaware Blue Coats’ general manager

While the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a strong 6-1 start to the 2023-24 regular season, their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, are set to take the floor for the first time tonight in the Showcase Cup. Ahead of the Blue Coats’ initial contest of the year, the organization made a significant move in the front office.
ESPN Sources: Former All-Star guard Jameer Nelson has been promoted to general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers’ G League affiliate — the Delaware Blue Coats https://t.co/TO4TpEnrr1— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2023
Obviously, folks around these parts are very familiar with Jameer Nelson, a Philly native who played his high school ball at Chester, before a legendary collegiate career at St. Joseph’s, which included a 27-0 regular season record during Nelson’s senior year and the Hawks’ Elite Eight NCAA Tournament run. Nelson had an excellent 14-year NBA career, earning one All-Star berth as a member of the Orlando Magic in 2009. Post-playing career, Nelson linked up with the Sixers organization, first as a scout, before being named assistant GM of the Blue Coats in November 2020.
The Blue Coats have experienced a great deal of success in recent years, losing in the championship to the Lakeland Magic in 2021, falling in the G League Finals to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2022, before finally getting over the hump by getting revenge on Rio Grande in the G League Finals earlier this year. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the former general manager, Prosper Karangwa, is joining the Sixers:
“Nelson succeeds Prosper Karangwa as the G League team’s GM. Karangwa has moved into a more prominent role with the Sixers’ front office after winning a G League title last year, sources said.”
Good to see a local guy continue to make good. Keep up the winning ways down in Delaware, Jameer.
a big congrats to @jameernelson for being promoted to General Manager! pic.twitter.com/OIxk2x833I— Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 10, 2023
Full release from Philadelphia 76ers PR, including other Blue Coats staff announcements:
“The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the promotion of Jameer Nelson to General Manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Nelson previously served as Blue Coats Assistant General Manager/76ers Scout since November 2020, a tenure that included three-straight trips to the G League Finals, a 2021 Winter Showcase Cup Title, and culminated with the 2022-23 NBA G League Championship.
“Jameer has approached his front office and scouting roles with the same tenacity that he approached the game during his playing career. He is a great talent evaluator who is well-respected by players, agents, coaches and executives alike, suiting him for success as the next General Manager of the Blue Coats,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said.
“Jameer succeeds Prosper Karangwa, who led the Blue Coats to their first-ever G League title last year and has done an incredible job in growing the program. We are thankful to Prosper for what he’s done in Delaware and are grateful he’s an integral member of our 76ers front office.”
A 14-year NBA veteran, Nelson was named an All-Star in 2009 as a member of the Orlando Magic. Nelson was a first-round pick (No. 20 overall) of the Denver Nuggets in 2004 and averaged over 11 points, five assists and three rebounds across a career with Orlando, Dallas, Boston, Denver, New Orleans and Detroit. Collegiately, the Chester, Pennsylvania native starred at St. Joseph’s University, guiding the Hawks to the Elite Eight in 2004 and was named National Player of the Year, a first-team All-American selection and Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.
The Blue Coats also announced the team’s coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. Under first-year head coach Mike Longabardi, newcomer Ryan Ayers completes the Blue Coats’ bench, joining returning assistant coaches JP Clark and God Shammgod Jr.
Ayers joins the Blue Coats after most recently serving as assistant coach for the U.S. Virgin Islands Men’s National Team. Prior to his time with FIBA, Ayers was an as assistant coach for Division I Notre Dame. A Fighting Irish alumnus himself, Ayers graduated ranked third in program history in three-point field goals made and eighth all-time in three-point field goal percentage. After a five-year professional career in Finland, France and the then-NBA D League (Fort Wayne, 2009-10 and Austin Toros, 2013), Ayers broke into the coaching ranks with his high school alma mater Germantown Academy and later was an assistant coach for Bucknell University.
Clark was named Assistant Coach in September 2021. Prior to joining the Blue Coats, Clark spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and one season with the Boston Celtics organization. Prior to joining the NBA ranks, he held roles at Colgate University and the University of Central Florida. Clark played Division II basketball at Flagler College and later earned a master’s degree from UCF.
Shammgod, Jr. was named Assistant Coach in October 2021. He previously served as assistant coach for Indiana University of Pennsylvania for two seasons and one season each at Fairmont State University and Youngstown State University. Shammgod, Jr. starred at Division II Fairmont State, leading the Falcons to three NCAA Tournament appearances and the 2017 National Championship game. He graduated as the school’s all-time assists leader.
The Blue Coats open the 2023-24 NBA G League season this Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Westchester Knicks. The team will celebrate its 2022-23 NBA G League Championship with a pregame ring and banner ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at Chase Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Delaware Blue Coats.”
