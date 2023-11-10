Jameer Nelson promoted to Delaware Blue Coats’ general manager

While the Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to a strong 6-1 start to the 2023-24 regular season, their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, are set to take the floor for the first time tonight in the Showcase Cup. Ahead of the Blue Coats’ initial contest of the year, the organization made a significant move in the front office.

ESPN Sources: Former All-Star guard Jameer Nelson has been promoted to general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers’ G League affiliate — the Delaware Blue Coats https://t.co/TO4TpEnrr1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2023

Obviously, folks around these parts are very familiar with Jameer Nelson, a Philly native who played his high school ball at Chester, before a legendary collegiate career at St. Joseph’s, which included a 27-0 regular season record during Nelson’s senior year and the Hawks’ Elite Eight NCAA Tournament run. Nelson had an excellent 14-year NBA career, earning one All-Star berth as a member of the Orlando Magic in 2009. Post-playing career, Nelson linked up with the Sixers organization, first as a scout, before being named assistant GM of the Blue Coats in November 2020.

The Blue Coats have experienced a great deal of success in recent years, losing in the championship to the Lakeland Magic in 2021, falling in the G League Finals to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2022, before finally getting over the hump by getting revenge on Rio Grande in the G League Finals earlier this year. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the former general manager, Prosper Karangwa, is joining the Sixers:

“Nelson succeeds Prosper Karangwa as the G League team’s GM. Karangwa has moved into a more prominent role with the Sixers’ front office after winning a G League title last year, sources said.”

Good to see a local guy continue to make good. Keep up the winning ways down in Delaware, Jameer.

a big congrats to @jameernelson for being promoted to General Manager! pic.twitter.com/OIxk2x833I — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 10, 2023

Full release from Philadelphia 76ers PR, including other Blue Coats staff announcements: